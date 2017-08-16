Carl Frampton is close to parting ways with manager Barry McGuigan, according to reports.

McGuigan linked up with the Belfast fighter eight years ago but, according to BBC Northern Ireland, their relationship has become strained.

The Jackal's WBC featherweight title eliminator with Andres Gutierrez last July lurched from one disaster to another; Frampton first coming in a pound overweight before the bout was eventually called off after Gutierrez slipped in the shower, injuring his chin, nose and mouth.

Frampton was a world champion at featherweight and super-bantamweight until Mexico’s Leo Santa Cruz inflicted a first defeat on him in Las Vegas last January.

He became just the second Irishman after Steve Collins to become a two-weight world champion when beating Santa Cruz in their first WBA featherweight bout last year, having taking the IBF and WBA super-bantamweight belts off Kiko Martinez and Scott Quigg respectively before Santa Cruz gained revenge.

The 30-year-old was unavailable for comment on the speculation.