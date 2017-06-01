Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan admits that he still isn’t clear about who is in charge of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) as the funding row with the body continues.

Joe Christle is recognised by Sport Ireland as the chairman of the organisation which runs amateur boxing in Ireland. However, five members of the board of directors approved David OBrien as an alternative chairman.

This has led to deep divisions in the IABA and this is just one of the problems that has dogged the organisation in recent months.

Minister O’Donovan met with IABA President Pat Ryan on Wednesday to discuss, amongst other things, the make-up of the Irish team for the forthcoming European Elite Men’s Championship and he revealed that he left none the wise about who was in charge.

"We are still no closer to having the fundamental issues, which are in relation to governance, the director of high performance and relation to who is basically in charge in the organisation sorted out," said the Limerick TD.

"I came out of the meeting yesterday none the wiser as to who was in charge.

"As far as I’m concerned the train has pulled into the station here. This has been going on for 12 months and it’s up to the IABA what they want to do.

"I have made my position and the position of the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport very clear to the CEO of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, who I understand has sought the views of the board members of Sport Ireland how best to proceed next.

"This has gone on far too long and we have to be equitable to every governing body of national sport. I have to be able to go into the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Sport and into the Dail and stand up and say ‘yes, I believe national governing body X and Y are doing what they should be doing’.

"I have made my position very clear to Sport Ireland - they are the statutory agency with the responsibility of spending public money. I hope and believe they would reflect the views of the Department, my views, and indeed their own views."

Dean Gardiner in action against Martin Keenan in their box-off

New IABA High Performance Director Bernard Dunne recommended that Martin Keenan represent Ireland at the euros in the super heavyweight division, but this was ignored and Dean Gardiner was selected.

In the end the two boxed off on Wednesday to decide who would go, with Gardiner coming out on top, and this is just one of the issues discussed between the IABA, Sport Ireland and Minister O’Donovan on Wednesday.

"There was a bit of confusion in the selection with relation to this particular athlete, who is going to represent Ireland, and that’s a symptom of what’s going on in the IABA the last 12 months," said the Minister.

"My department and Sport Ireland have been working to resolve issues, specifically in relation to team selection, in relation to the high performance director and in relation to governance.

"The way this has been allowed to drag on is the worst part of this. All of the national governing bodies in sport have moved to a place where directors of high performances are allowed to do their job. Sooner or later we have to leave people who are being paid by the tax payer to do their job.