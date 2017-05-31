Talks are taking place in an attempt to resolve the ongoing row that threatens to further destabilise Irish boxing, with IABA President Pat Ryan and Minister of State for Sport Patrick O'Donovan in attendance.

President of the Irish Athletic Amateur Boxing Assocation (IABA) Pat Ryan attended the meeting at the Department of Sport on Wednesday morning having failed to turn up to proposed talks on Tuesday.

Speaking into RTÉ News he said he was looking forward to the meeting, but denied that he failed to contact O’Donovan before his no-show earlier in the week.

"I am looking forward to the meeting," Ryan said. "There was a statement made that I never turned up - that’s not true," he insisted.

"I had a family commitment and I sent my apologies in writing and that’s all. I’m looking forward to this meeting and to seeing what concerns the Minister has.

"I did attend a meeting last Thursday, the Minister was to be there, Paul McDermott (Sport Ireland), Joe Christle (IABA Chairman), John Treacy (Sport Ireland) and unfortunately the Minister through work commitments couldn’t attend and his concerns were voiced through John Treacy. My opinions are that those concerns were addressed."

However, a spokesman for the Minister said he was not due to attend this meeting, but had asked Treacy to convene this meeting on his behalf.

Treacy insists that that the Association's new Performance Director, Bernard Dunne, is being undermined by an element within the IABA.

Dunne's team selection for the European Boxing Championships in Ukraine next month was disregarded by the Association's Central Council.

Dean Gardiner was chosen to represent the nine-man team at super-heavyweight, ahead of reigning national champion Martin Keenan, but the pair will now meet in a box-off for the place on Wednesday.

National welterweight champion Dean Walsh was also omitted, with Olympian Steven Donnelly getting the nod.

This is contrary to proposals put forward by Sport Ireland following its review of performances at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Dean Gardiner

However, Ryan says that the meeting isn’t about team selection.

"This is a simple sporting context where there are two boxers and both are remarkable athletes and both are deserving of fair play," he said.

"So it's important that we exhaust all avenues to ensure that the right boxer goes to represent Ireland at the European Championships which is the only qualifying tournament for the World Championships.

"Bernard has sent in his recommendation, which is indecisive. I have had discussions with Bernard and all agree that the best way forward and most honourable way is a box-off in the ring.

"This is a Minister who has obviously received in writing a concern and I am here to listen to those concerns today, but it has absolutely nothing to do with the selection of any boxer to represent Ireland because we cannot have political interference of any boxer at any time."

RTÉ News understands there is a split in the board of the IABA and CEO Fergal Carruth did attend the meeting.