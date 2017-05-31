Martin Keenan's controversial super-heavyweight box-off with Dean Gardiner goes ahead at the National Stadium tonight (8pm).

Gardiner, the 2016 national champion, and current champ Keenan will go toe to toe for a place on the Irish team for next month's European Championships mission to the Ukraine.

Gardiner was unable to compete in the National Championships in February and Keenan went on to win the title.

When Gardiner was then named on the team for the Europeans, Keenan's club Rathkeale in Limerick made representations to challenge the selection and so it was agreed that there would be a box-off between the two this Wednesday night.

So began a saga that's exposed serious cracks in the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA).

Earlier today, Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy warned that the IABA’s funding is at risk over the fallout as he imposed a one-month deadline on them to make changes.

Treacy claims that that the Association's High Performance Director, Bernard Dunne, is being undermined by an element within the IABA.

Dunne's team selection was disregarded by the Association's Central Council.

National welterweight champion Dean Walsh was also omitted, with Olympian Steven Donnelly getting the nod instead.

This is contrary to proposals put forward by Sport Ireland following its review of performances at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

A meeting between Treacy, the IABA President Pat Ryan and Minister of State for Sport Patrick O'Donovan was held this morning after Ryan had failed to turn up at a scheduled meeting yesterday.