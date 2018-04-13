The ashes of a former Republic of Ireland international and Manchester United captain have been scattered on a cricket ground in his native Cork, 13 years after he died.

Noel Cantwell captained Manchester United to win the 1963 FA Cup final and scored 14 goals for Ireland in 36 appearances.

However his daughter told today's ceremony that cricket was his favourite sport.

Born in Cork's Mardyke, Cantwell was one of the most decorated sportsmen of his generation.

He was the captain when Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-1 in the 1963 FA Cup final at Wembley.

Noel Cantwell with the FA Cup in 1963

Earlier, he captained the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup tie against England at Dalymount Park in 1957.

He was also a keen cricketer and won five caps for the national side.

Cantwell (centre) with Maurice Setters and Pat Crerand after FA Cup victory

When his family returned to Cork today to scatter his ashes 13 years after his death, it was to the Cork County Cricket Ground they came.

Cantwell died in 2005 at the age of 73.