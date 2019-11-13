A new Patient Advocacy Service has been launched aimed at helping people who want to make a complaint about care received in a public hospital.

The service will be free and confidential and is funded by the Department of Health and independent of the Health Service Executive.

It will firstly deal with public acute hospitals and in time is expected to extend to community services.

Patient Advocacy Service National Advocacy Service Louise Loughlin said that patient advocates had been trained and more will be coming on stream.

The service will produce an annual report on the number of cases and themes it has dealt with.

The HIQA report into baby deaths at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, and reports by the Ombudsman recommended the establishment of an independent patient safety advocacy service.

The tender for the service was awarded late last year to the NAS, which is supported by the Citizens Information Board.

At the launch of the service, Minister for Health Simon Harris said that a culture of open disclosure needed to be developed.

Minister Harris said that by the end of the year he will bring forward proposals on the selection and payment of patient representatives.

He said there has been an inconsistent and fragmented complaints system in Ireland.

The Patient Advocacy Service helpline number is 0818 293003 and is open 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday.