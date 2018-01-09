There are 575 patients on trolleys in emergency departments or on wards waiting for admission to a bed in hospitals around Ireland according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The worst affected hospitals are Cork University Hospital with 46 waiting, Letterkenny General Hospital with 44 patients waiting, University Hospital Limerick with 40 waiting, St Vincent's University Hospital with 37 waiting and 29 patients waiting for a bed at both St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny and Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

According to HSE TrolleyGar figures there are 441 patients on trolleys - these figures only include patients in emergency departments.

It said the worst affected hospitals are the Mater with 32 patients waiting, Letterkenny General Hospital with 31, St Vincent's University Hospital with 28 waiting, and Cork University Hospital with 27 patients waiting.

Eight children are waiting among the Dublin paediatric hospitals.

Yesterday, the INMO said there were 555 patients on trolleys in emergency departments or on wards waiting admission to a hospital bed.

Meanwhile, Tallaght Hospital is in discussion with the HSE to have a new 72 bed unit built at the facility, under the Bed Capacity Review.

It said it has seen a 12% increase in emergency department attendances this year, compared to the same period last year.

It said the patients presenting are of a higher medical acuity and this is reflected in a 44% increase in the triage of category 1 and category 2 patients.

The hospital said this is also reflected in a 25% increase in the number of patients requiring admission in recent days, compared to the same time last year.

It has apologised for any delays in waiting times for patients in the emergency department as people are prioritised.

There are 19 patients on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital according to figures from the HSE and INMO this morning.