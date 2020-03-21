New York and Illinois have followed California in locking down to stem the coronavirus pandemic as President Donald Trump declared the United States was already "winning" the war despite a rapid rise in confirmed cases and deaths.

The move effectively seals off America's largest cities - New York, Los Angeles and Chicago - with the states of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Nevada following suit.

But Mr Trump insisted there was no need for a national lockdown, arguing that other parts of the US were not hurting as much as its most populous states.

Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered non-essential businesses to close and banned gatherings in New York state, a day after his counterpart Gavin Newsom told California's 40 million residents to stay home.

"We're all in quarantine now," Mr Cuomo told reporters, warning of civil fines and mandatory closures for anyone violating the order, which takes effect tomorrow evening.

The restrictions so far imposed in seven states now cover around 100 million people.

The escalation came as Covid-19-linked deaths in the US rose to 249 - more than doubling in three days - with more than 19,000 confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Times Square seen nearly empty in New York City

Among the new cases was a staffer in the office of Vice President Mike Pence, the pointman for the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual," Mr Pence's press secretary Katie Miller said of the latest confirmed case to brush the inner circle of US leadership.

Despite the surge in cases, Mr Trump said the world's number one power was "winning" and "going to win this war".

"Those are really two hotbeds. Those are probably the two hottest of them all in terms of hotspots," Mr Trump told the daily White House news conference, adding that states in the American Midwest were not registering as many confirmed cases.

"So no, we're working with the governors and I don't think we'll ever find that necessary," he added.

But shortly afterwards Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced an immediate stay-at-home order for the state "to avoid the loss of potentially tens of thousands of lives".

"The only strategy available to us to limit the increase in cases... is to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the most robust manner possible," he said.

The order is in place from Saturday evening until 7 April, Mr Pritzker added.

The head of the US Army Corps of Engineers, Todd Semonite, said the agency was working on refitting more than 10,000 hotel and dormitory rooms in New York into temporary hospitals to alleviate the burden on health centers.

"We would like to think we can do this in three or four weeks and try to go as fast as we can," he said.

The number of confirmed infections in New York state jumped past 8,000 yesterday, largely because of an increase in testing, as Mr Cuomo announced he would pass an executive order mandating that only essential businesses can remain open from late Sunday.

He stressed that essential services included grocery stores, pharmacies and food delivery.

Mr Cuomo said "non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size" were cancelled.

"New York state (is) on pause," he said. "These actions will cause disruption. They will cause much unhappiness. I understand that," he added.

He dismissed references to the measures as "shelter-in-place", which they have been called in California, but the rules effectively amount to the same thing.

California's statewide directive, which went into force Thursday evening, also instructs residents to remain at home unless necessary.

It allows gas stations, pharmacies, banks and laundry services to remain open while restaurants can still provide take-out and delivery.

"They are taking strong steps. I applaud them," Mr Trump said, referring to Mr Cuomo and Mr Newsom.

Mr Trump also announced yesterday that the US and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across their border beginning today.

He said the move, similar to one already announced with northern neighbour Canada, was necessary to prevent spreading coronavirus "to our border agents, migrants and to the public at large".

Pedestrians cross the street in the Loop business district

On Capitol Hill, US senators were set to work over the weekend on negotiating a $1 trillion emergency stimulus package.

The version unveiled late Thursday includes onetime "recovery rebates" of up to $1,200 for adults earning under $99,000 annually, and hundreds of billions of dollars in loan guarantees to industries hard hit by the crises including airlines and small businesses.

Wall Street stocks finished a volatile session much lower yesterday, with the Dow down 4.6%, bringing the market's worst week since 2008 to a grim conclusion.

China reports no new cases for third successive day

China reported no new local cases of the deadly coronavirus for a third consecutive day today, but confirmed the highest yet increase in infections from abroad.



The rate of infection has been slowing for weeks in China, while the rest of the world steps up measures to try and battle the raging pandemic.



The World Health Organization yesterday praised China's success in controlling the outbreak in the central city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged late last year.

China has been praised by the WHO for its aggressive measures to suppress the virus



"Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.



Some 56 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province were locked down in late January, but authorities are progressively easing the travel curbs as cases have dwindled.



However, China has stepped up controls to tackle infections brought in from other countries, with another 41 cases reported today - the highest one-day tally yet.



In total, 269 cases have now been brought into China from abroad. Beijing and other regions are forcing international arrivals to go into a 14-day quarantine, while the civil aviation ministry said this week it would limit passenger numbers on inbound international flights.



There have been over 81,000 cases in China, but the health commission said only 6,013 were still ill with the disease.



The number of deaths has also slowed dramatically, with seven new fatalities reported today, all in Hubei province.

Iran death toll climbs to over 1,500

Iran said today that 123 more people had died from coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 1,556 in the Islamic republic, one of the world's worst affected countries.



Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 966 more cases had been confirmed over the past 24 hours and 20,610 people were now known to have been infected in Iran.



A total of 7,635 people have recovered from the disease, he told a televised news conference.



The authorities have asked people to avoid all travel during the Persian New Year holidays, which usually sees almost all citizens take to the roads.



But the pleas have been ignored by many.



Mr Jahanpour said there was "a minority who did not follow the guidelines", warning that provinces popular with tourists would not welcome visitors for the Nowruz holiday.



Some provinces have ordered hotels and other accommodation to close.



Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani pledged Friday that the country would triumph over the virus.