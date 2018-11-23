Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Dublin has said that its review following an error in communicating a genetic test for an adult in 2009 has found no further cases.

The hospital has looked at over 330 cases where a positive BRCA result was made by a laboratory, to ensure that the result was correctly notified to the patient.

It followed the discovery recently of what the hospital said was an isolated transcription error in 2009, in a case where a woman was incorrectly told she was negative for the gene and has since developed cancer.

It is understood that the blood test for what is called the BRCA 1 gene was sent by Crumlin for testing in a UK hospital in September 2009.

The UK hospital reported a positive test for the gene and told Crumlin but this was not conveyed to the patient.

A positive result means a patient has a much higher risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer, than someone who does not have the BRCA gene mutation.

The woman is now seriously ill with ovarian cancer.

The hospital's review will now move on to ensure that where a negative test for the BRCA gene was established, that patients were correctly told this.