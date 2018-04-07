Extended video footage has emerged of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor throwing a hand truck at a bus in New York.

McGregor and his entourage entered the Barclays Center in Brooklyn around 1.30pm (6.30pm Irish time) on Thursday and threw a hand truck at a bus transporting fighters from a UFC 223 promotional event.

At least two people were injured when the bus window shattered, forcing them to withdraw from fights at this weekend's UFC 223 event.

More footage has emerged of Conor McGregor throwing a hand truck at a bus in New York (video: @ufc) pic.twitter.com/G99bbCzqpq — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 7, 2018

McGregor has been released on bail of $50,000 after he was charged with assault, menacing and reckless endangerment following the incident.

The UFC champion appeared in court alongside fellow fighter Cian Cowley, who was released on a $25,000 bail for assault.

Both men are due to appear in court again on 14 June.