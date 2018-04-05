Police in New York have said they are investigating an incident relating to Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

A spokesperson for the NYPD has told RTÉ News that police are looking to speak with McGregor, and anyone who was involved in the alleged altercation.

The NYPD has said it is still trying to establish the facts surrounding what happened but at this stage no warrants have been issued and no arrests have been made.

The incident took place at the Barclays centre in Brooklyn.

A media event featuring a number of MMA fighters was taking place in the arena when the incident took place.

UFC president Dana White has said the incident was "the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company."

Speaking to website 'MMA Junkie', Mr White said it was "a real bad career move" for McGregor, and that his relationship with McGregor was "not good".

It comes ahead of an MMA bout set to take place on Saturday for the UFC's Lightweight championship, won by McGregor in November 2016.

McGregor was reportedly stripped of the belt this week, with two other fighters set to compete for it on Saturday.

He has not fought in the UFC since November 2016.