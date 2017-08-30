The board of the Olympic Council of Ireland meets today for the first time since the publication of the Moran report into alleged ticket touting at the 2016 games.

The board will consider advice on the legality of the controversial deal done by former OCI President Pat Hickey tying the OCI to THG for ticket sales at future Olympics until 2026.

Judge Carroll Moran's report found that the ticket seller appointed by the OCI for Rio 2016, Pro10, was not genuine and was used to disguise the continuing role of THG, which had been rejected by the Rio organising committee.

THG is owned by Marcus Evans Group.

The Oireachtas Transport, Tourism and Sport committee yesterday decided to ask the Minister for Sport, Shane Ross to request Judge Moran to examine the deal done by former OCI President Pat Hickey tying the OCI to THG.

Former OCI President Pat Hickey

Committee members also agreed to write to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement and the Public Accounts Committee to ask them to examine Judge Moran's report on the affair.

Minister Shane Ross has previously said Judge Moran’s report exposed the rotten culture at the heart of the Olympic Council of Ireland and highlighted shameful standards of corporate governance under Pat Hickey's presidency.