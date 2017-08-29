The Oireachtas Transport, Tourism and Sport committee is meeting in private this afternoon to decide the next steps in its examination of the Rio Olympics ticketing controversy.

A report into alleged ticket touting at the 2016 Rio Olympic games published earlier this month found that the seller appointed by the Olympic Council of Ireland was not genuine and provided an inadequate and chaotic service.

The OCI's authorised reseller - Dublin company Pro10 - was appointed after THG was rejected by the Rio organising committee.

THG is owned by Marcus Evans Group.

The report by retired Judge Carroll Moran found that Pro10 was not fit for purpose and was used to disguise the continuing role of THG.

Several options are due to be discussed at the committee meeting this afternoon, including whether to request that Minister for Sport Shane Ross ask Judge Moran to probe the secret deal made by former OCI chief Pat Hickey tying the council to agent THG until 2026.

Members will also make a decision on whether to seek to compel Mr Hickey to attend.

Some have privately indicated that this route is unlikely to be taken, as it would be open to legal challenge on the basis that Mr Hickey is facing criminal charges in Brazil.

Another option would be to seek to compel on the back of an investigation into the THG contracts until 2026.

This would not cover the Rio Olympics.

Politicians will also consider whether to call further witnesses, including former OCI members.

Separately, the OCI board is meeting tomorrow evening for the first time since the Moran report was published.

It will consider advice on the legality of the contracts with THG for future Olympics.