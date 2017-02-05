Great Britain won their Davis Cup tie against Canada in dramatic fashion after teenager Denis Shapovalov was defaulted for hitting a ball into the face of umpire Arnaud Gabas.
Shapovalov was trailing Kyle Edmund 6-3 6-4 2-1 and had just been broken in the third set when he smashed a ball in anger that struck Gabas.
It was clearly not intentional from the 17-year-old Wimbledon junior champion but, with Gabas holding his face in pain, tie referee Brian Earley had no choice but to rule a default and leave Britain the victors.
There were boos from the crowd at the TD Place Arena, who had earlier roared Vasek Pospisil to a 7-6 (7/3) 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7/5) victory over Dan Evans that set up the deciding rubber.
Britain move through to a quarter-final in France in April.
Davis Cup stunner: Canadian player rockets a ball in anger and it hits umpire in the eye. England wins by default. pic.twitter.com/4uJaTPwLpQ— John Arthur (@jarthur47) February 5, 2017