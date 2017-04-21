Ricardo Monsanto has parted company with Athlone Town following talks between the manager and the club's board members.

The midlands club currently sit in seventh position in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, having accumlated seven points from their opening eight games of the season.

And Athlone confirmed that the manager has stepped down from his position following performance and results-related talks.

Athlone take on eighth-placed Wexford tonight and first team coach Ricardo Cravo will take charge of team affairs for the bottom of the table clash.

A statement released by the club confirmed Monsanto's departure, stating: "The board of Athlone Town AFC can today confirm that Ricardo Monsanto has stepped down as the club's first team manager.

"The decision was arrived at following discussions between the club's board and Ricardo, where recent on-field performances and results were discussed.

"Following those talks it was mutually agreed by both parties that Ricardo's tenure as first team manager come to an end.

"Unfortunately recent results have not been as Ricardo and the club had hoped for.

"Everyone involved with Athlone Town AFC would like to place on the record its thanks to Ricardo for the hard work and dedication he has put into his coaching duties with the first team since the start of the season."