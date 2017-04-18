Cork City boss John Caulfield led the tributes to the "phenomenal" Colin Healy after the 13-times capped Republic of Ireland international hung up his boots.

The former Celtic, Sunderland and Ipswich Town midfielder had two spells with his hometown club - in 2007 for two years and then a final move home five years ago - and has now ended his playing days with the current Airtricity League Premier Division table-toppers.

"He was a top player," Caulfield said. "He was just a phenomenal person to have - very quiet, seldom speaks to the media, a very quiet man.

"He was absolutely phenomenal behind the scenes in the dressing room and the training pitch. He's played with Ireland, he's played at the highest level.

"He was certainly unlucky with some of his injuries. He's come back home and finished his career over here. He was just a joy to have."

Healy's career in England was blighted by some dreadful luck on the injury front.

While at the Black Cats, he broke his leg twice in the space of a year, and eventually moved on to Livingston.

He won his first senior Ireland cap in a 2002 friendly against Russia and was almost called into Mick McCarthy's World Cup squad after Roy Keane's infamous walkout.

Keane had told the irish camp that he would stay after the fallout, but changed his mind again, by which time the FAI had faxed in their panel - with the captain included - and Healy's chance was gone.