Manchester United put a spate of recent draws behind them with a routine 3-0 win at bottom club Sunderland to move fifth in the Premier League.



Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 28th goal of the season in all competitions put United ahead and Sunderland's cause became all but impossible after Seb Larsson was sent off close to half-time.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled United's lead 46 seconds after the interval and the game petered out with Sunderland offering little in response as they failed to score for the seventh Premier League game in succession.





Marcus Rashford struck a third in the 89th minute - his first in the league since September - after being set expertly up by the classy Ibrahimovic.



United have 57 points from 30 games, four behind fourth-placed Manchester City having played a game less.

Sunderland remain 10 points adrift of safety.

Man Utd

21 PL games unbeaten (W11 D10)

Won 6 of last 7 away in PL

Still to play Chelsea (home) & Man City, Arsenal & Spurs (all away) pic.twitter.com/Dp6EGvkT5h — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 9, 2017

Speaking afterwards, Ibrahimovic said the Red Devils are fully focused on finishing in the top four.

He told Sky Sports 1: "(It was an) Important three points. Today was a good win and we have to keep working, keep believing we can reach the top four. We will do everything to get to the top four.

"The game was good and we get 1-0 (up) and they get the red card. Afterwards we play with one more, sometimes it can be more difficult and sometimes it can be an advantage."

Ibrahimovic put his continued good form down to hard work and compared himself to film character Benjamin Button, who lived his life in reverse.

The 35-year-old added: "I train hard, I keep focusing, I believe in what I do. It seems like the older I get the more intelligent I get. You don't waste so much energy. I feel like Benjamin Button - I was born old and I will die young."