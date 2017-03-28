Republic of Ireland 0-1 Iceland

Hordur Magnusson’s 22nd-minute free-kick proved enough to inflict a home defeat on Ireland in tonight’s friendly international against Iceland at the Aviva Stadium.

Debutant John Egan was cautioned for a foul on the edge of the box, which allowed the Bristol City midfielder curl the ball over the wall and into the bottom corner of the net past the unsighted Keiren Westwood.

The goal was much deserved on the balance of play in the opening period as the hard-working visitors played through a disjointed Ireland XI, who were much changed from Friday’s World Cup qualifier.

Indeed, Martin O’Neill stayed true to his word and made nine changes for tonight’s encounter with Jeff Hendrick and James McClean the only two players taking to the pitch who started against Wales.

But in truth, the new-look Ireland side looked second best throughout that opening period and could not manage to create anything of note in the first half.

The Irish upped the tempo in the second half yet still failed to exert any pressure on the visitors’ goal, although there were some encouraging signs as full-backs Robbie Brady and Cyrus Christie were getting forward on every occasion.

O’Neill looked to his bench to drag his side back into the contest but again, his side lacked creativity with the only route to goal coming from balls in from the flanks.

But in truth, nothing really bothered this well-organised Iceland side and they deservedly held on for the victory.

