Dan Byrne’s 75th-minute headed goal was the difference between the teams as Bohemians extended their unbeaten run to four games at the expense of Drogheda.

Bohs gave an early indication of their intentions when Paddy Kavanagh’s stinging drive was beaten away by Drogs keeper Stephen McGuinness inside three minutes.

But the remainder of the first quarter was a dour affair, with neither side offering any real threat as the respective defences dealt comfortably with any attacking moves.

#Bohs fans paid tribute to the late Derry City captain Ryan McBride at the start of the game. pic.twitter.com/d6iOZveeID — Bohemian FC (@bfcdublin) March 25, 2017

However, a long throw by Bohs’ Ian Morris in the 26th minute somehow evaded a crowded front post and rolled across the six-yard box before being scrambled clear.

Drogheda had a good spell around the half-hour mark and they had their first attempt on goal after 35 minutes when Gareth McCaffrey had a 25-yard effort for the Boynesiders held low down by Bohs netminder Shane Supple.

The hosts' next attack should have produced a goal as Sean Thornton played a one-two with Stephen Elliott and drove into the box before prodding wide with only Supple to beat.

Straight after the interval another slick passing move from the home side ended with Sean Brennan releasing Elliott, but Supple narrowed the angle and managed to block the former international’s shot.

Then it was Bohemians’ turn to threaten as their skipper Derek Pender made a great run into the box and hit a powerful effort which McGuinness did very well to hold, with Jamie Doyle lurking for any rebound opportunity.

The Gypsies had found another gear at this stage and Doyle went clean through, only to be foiled by another fine save from McGuinness.

#Bohs take the lead through Dano Byrne! Drogs 0 Bohs 1 pic.twitter.com/Qvqj6TL3Qs — Bohemian FC (@bfcdublin) March 25, 2017

The breakthrough finally arrived with 15 minutes left when Bohs’ Kaleem Simon won a free kick out on the left and Lorcan Fitzgerald’s delivery was met by Byrne whose header nestled in the Drogheda net.

The home side pushed hard for a late equaliser but were met by a resolute Bohs defence and Keith Long’s charges held out for a hard-earned victory.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Stephen McGuinness; Colm Deasy, Luke Gallagher, Ciaran McGuigan, Stephen Dunne; Sean Brennan (Marc Griffin 79), Jake Hyland (Ryan McEvoy 82), Sean Thornton; Gareth McCaffrey, Stephen Elliott (Thomas Byrne 82), Gavin Brennan. Subs not used: Lloyd Buckley, Jamie Hollywood, Shane Elworthy, Dylan Sweeney.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Dan Byrne, Rob Cornwall, Lorcan Fitzgerald; Paddy Kavanagh, Georgie Poynton (Philip Gannon 78), Keith Ward (Nolan 90 +3), Ian Morris (Oscar Brennan 59), Kaleem Simon; Jamie Doyle. Subs not used: Stephen Best, Fuad Sule, Dylan Hayes, Greg Murray.

Referee: Paul Tuite (Dublin)