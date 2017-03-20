Wes Hoolahan has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Wales with a thigh injury.

The Norwich man is set to miss a number of weeks as a major selection headache threatens to disrupt manager Martin O'Neill's plans for the game on Friday.

With star man Robbie Brady already suspended for Friday night's showdown at the Aviva Stadium, O'Neill has seen first-choice central defensive pairing Shane Duffy and Ciaran Clark, as well as midfielder Harry Arter, succumb to injury.

And as the Ireland squad trained for the first time this week in Abbotstown today, he was keeping his fingers crossed over a series of other concerns.

"How long have you got?" - Martin O'Neill discusses the longest injury list he can remember in his time as Ireland manager. #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/eJe9y0GkN4 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 20, 2017

Seamus Coleman and Jonathan Hayes were both nursing ankle problems, but are expected to be fit, although news of Daryl Murphy was not so encouraging.

Newcastle striker Murphy was due to have a scan on a calf problem in Dublin.

Everton midfielder James McCarthy, who has missed his club's last two games with a hamstring injury, was due to meet up with the squad later on Monday, as was Colorado Rapids striker Kevin Doyle.

Unbeaten Ireland currently top Group D with 10 points from their opening four qualifiers with the Welsh four points behind in third place.