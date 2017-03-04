Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's failure from the spot could be compounded by a spell on the sidelines, with the FA sure to look at the Manchester United striker's elbow and Tyrone Mings' stamp after 10-man Bournemouth secured a memorable 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Ugly scenes and poor officiating overshadowed a thrilling lunchtime encounter as Marcos Rojo's first ever Premier League goal was cancelled out by Josh King's penalty as the first half ended chaotically.

Andrew Surman received the first red card of his career - awarded once blundering referee Kevin Friend realised he had booked the Bournemouth captain twice - having reacted angrily to Ibrahimovic's elbow on Mings, who moments earlier stamped - inadvertently or otherwise - on the United striker.

Leicester City 3-1 Hull City

Leicester continued to breathe new life into their Premier League survival bid under the guidance of Craig Shakespeare as he strengthened his claims for the manager's job with victory against relegation rivals Hull.

Shakespeare, assistant to previous boss Claudio Ranieri, has won both matches in interim charge 3-1 after his side followed up Monday's home victory over Liverpool with another three points.

Goals from Christian Fuchs and Riyad Mahrez and a Tom Huddlestone own goal overturned the lead given to Hull by Sam Clucas and gave the defending champions back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough dropped into the Premier League relegation zone as Marko Arnautovic's first-half brace condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Stoke.

Boro fell behind in the 29th minute via a fine strike from Arnautovic, who then added a close-range finish three minutes before half-time.

The Teesside outfit, who are winless in 10 league matches and have failed to score in their last four, are down a place to 18th in the table, with Crystal Palace moving up to 17th and three points clear of them with a 2-0 win at West Brom.

Swansea 3-2 Burnley

Fernando Llorente proved Swansea's match-winner again in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Burnley after referee Anthony Taylor had taken centre stage by awarding one of the most controversial penalties of the season.

Spain striker Llorente - who has scored precious goals this season against Liverpool and Crystal Palace - headed home a 90th-minute winner to ease Swansea's relegation fears.

Earlier, Andre Gray's double, either side of goals from Llorente and Martin Olsson, looked like handing Burnley some rare away-day joy.

Watford 4-3 Southampton

Nathan Redmond scored twice and Manolo Gabbiadini struck a sixth goal in four games as Southampton moved on from their Wembley woe with a 4-3 win at Watford.

EFL Cup finalists Southampton, beaten by Manchester United last Sunday, were trailing after four minutes as Troy Deeney volleyed in for his 100th league goal for Watford.

Dusan Tadic equalised and Redmond gave the visitors a deserved half-time lead, only for Stefano Okaka to level 11 minutes from time.

Gabbiadini pounced to punish Heurelho Gomes' error and Redmond struck a fine fourth to give the visitors a win that their pace and movement warranted. There was a nervy conclusion, though, as Watford substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure netted in stoppage time.

West Brom 0-2 Crystal Palace

Second-half goals from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend fired relegation-threatened Crystal Palace to a vital 2-0 win over in-form West Brom.

Zaha lit up a poor Premier League encounter at The Hawthorns when he opened the scoring after a neat piece of skill after 55 minutes.

Townsend wrapped up victory, Palace's second in successive games, with a superb solo effort six minutes from time.

The result lifted Palace out of the bottom three and indicated Sam Allardyce's work is now starting to bear fruit after a frustrating start with the Eagles.

Arsenal v Liverpool (5:30pm)