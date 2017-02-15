Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.



Thiago Alcantara struck twice and Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and substitute Thomas Muller were also on target as the Bavarians, struggling for form recently, inflicted Arsenal's first defeat of the season in Europe's premier club competition.



Alexis Sanchez had equalised for the visitors, scoring on the rebound after Manuel Neuer saved his 30th-minute penalty.



The sides meet for the second leg in London on 7 March.

“Capitulation” – it hasn’t been the first time that word has been used to describe an @Arsenal display. @DietmarHamann analyses the defeat. pic.twitter.com/Co1vTwWAuc — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 15, 2017

Bayern, who knocked out Arsenal at this stage of the competition in 2005, 2013 and 2014, got off to a perfect start.



Robben was left with far too much space and the Dutchman did not hesitate, advancing with his trademark move down the right before curling an unstoppable left-foot shot into the top corner of David Ospina's goal.



Arsenal were briefly rattled by the early goal but almost levelled when Neuer spilled Mesut Ozil's free kick.





They did better three minutes later when they were awarded a penalty for a handball by Lewandowski.



Neuer saved Sanchez' spot-kick but the Chilean sneaked in among three Bayern players to lash the ball home from close range.



The game looked to have lost its pace early in the second half before Bayern suddenly stepped on the gas to fire three goals past the English side.



Philipp Lahm floated a perfect cross into the box and Lewandowski rose high above defender Shkodran Mustafi to drill in a header in the 53rd minute.



The Poland striker set up Thiago with a perfect flick for Bayern's third goal three minutes later and the Spaniard grabbed his second with a low drive.



The English team have lost in the last 16 in each of last six seasons and Bayern missed several chances before Muller struck two minutes from time as the German champions took a huge step towards a sixth successive quarter-final appearance.