Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick has admitted he would love to entice childhood friend and fellow Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady to Turf Moor.

The Clarets have reportedly upped their bid for the unsettled Norwich winger to £13million - a fee which would eclipse the current club record paid to Derby for Hendrick this summer.

Hendrick, who has known Brady since their junior days at St Kevin's Boys' Club in Dublin, said: "For me personally it would be brilliant to have another friend here and I think he would help the squad as well.

"I text him a lot and talk to him every few days - we grew up together and I have known him since the age of seven - so we have a lot of different conversations.

"He is a great player and everyone is saying how well he's done over the previous few years.

"But at the end of the day the decision is his - hopefully he will see this [interview] and see how much I want him to come."

Boss Sean Dyche would not discuss transfer developments during his Friday press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Arsenal, but Brady, who has asked Norwich to let him go if the right deal is reached - remains top of the Clarets' wanted list.

The impressive form of Hendrick, as well as fellow Ireland international Steven Ward, in the top-flight this season will no doubt have helped convince the club hierarchy that Brady would be a good addition.

The Clarets head into the weekend in 10th place in the table despite a dismal away record but Hendrick believes a change in fortune is well overdue on their travels.

He added: "We've come off the pitch away from home and even though we've been beaten we've had a good feeling because the performances have been better.

"The first thing we needed to do was to start playing more like ourselves when we're on the road, and we've definitely done that in the last few games, and the next step is to pick up the points."

His side's performances in particular at Turf Moor are causing many to reconsider their pre-season status as relegation favourites and while Hendrick remains understandably cautious he insisted it was time to look ahead with optimism.

"I don't think you can look too far down now - we're 10th for a reason," added Hendrick.

"We've put in the performances and we've worked hard to get the points. Now we've got to kick on and keep putting in the performances and get as many points as we can."