Brighton boss Chris Hughton insists that former League of Ireland star Richie Towell is still in his plans and has revealed that he expects the attacking midfielder to start in the FA Cup this weekend.

Towell joined the Seagulls in late 2015 after scoring 29 goals in Dundalk's triumphant march to league and cup glory that year.

The Dubliner has found opportunities limited at the Championship leaders, however, and, hampered by a knee injury, has made just one league appearance in that time.

"It's been difficult for Richie, because of the competition that he has for places in his position," former Ireland international Hughton told RTÉ Sport.

"We were looking forward to the pre-season, to giving him a lot of games in the position we want him to play in and he got injured and missed a fair chunk of that period, which set him back a little bit.

"But he's been very much in and around it. At times he's been on the bench. Very much close to that first-team squad but just found it difficult to get the games that he would like."

Hughton, who has been nominated for December's Championship manager of the month award, had previously suggested that Towell might have to go out on loan this month to regain match fitness but he now appears set to hand his compatriot a chance to make an impact.

"We have an FA Cup tie against MK Dons on Saturday and we look forward to seeing him in that game," said Hughton.

