Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt will this afternoon name his starting XV to face England in the final game of the Six Nations on Saturday.

Eddie Jones’s team, crowned champions after last weekend’s games, are bidding to complete the grand slam and in doing so would clinch a world record 19 Test wins in a row.

Ireland’s hopes of regaining the title were dashed after a 22-9 defeat in Wales last Friday but must win to be sure of a top seeding for the World Cup in 2019.

Schmidt has almost a full deck to pick from with Tommy Bowe (broken ankle) the only player unavailable from last week’s 23.

His place on the bench may go to the returning Jared Payne, who has played three games for Ulster since recovering from a lacerated liver injury suffered against Australia last November.

However, earlier in the week scrum coach Greg Feek indicated that the utility back may need more time to get up to speed, while Leinster back Fergus McFadden trained with the squad this week and could provide experienced cover across the backline.

Hands up who wants to play on Saturday? Looks like they're all keen! #TeamOfUs #IrevEng pic.twitter.com/Y6Q2AN0f4i — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 14, 2017

There are no concerns over scrum-half Conor Murray, who has recovered from a stinger injury, and out-half Jonathan Sexton, who underwent and passed HIA protocols after the game in Cardiff.

Winger Keith Earls is expected to train fully this morning having sat out Monday’s run due to a "slight groin tightness.”

With England’s campaign building up to a crescendo the New Zealander is unlikely to make major changes but Peter O’Mahony could be an option to refresh the back row and lineout, while second row Iain Henderson could also push for a start.



Live Six Nations coverage of Ireland v England on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player (KO 5pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport and live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app.

Television coverage begins at 12pm on Saturday with live coverage of Scotland v Italy (KO 12.30pm) and France v Wales (KO 2.45pm) on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player on Saturday.

Live coverage of Ireland v England in the Under-20 Six Nations on RTÉ2 from 5.30pm (KO 5.45pm) on Friday.

Live coverage of Ireland v England (KO 8pm) in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 7.50pm on Friday.