Ulster second row Iain Henderson has been named in the Ireland side to play Scotland on Saturday, while flanker Sean O’Brien has been passed fit for action.

Head coach Joe Schmidt didn’t make any unexpected changes and the dynamic 28-cap lock got the nod ahead of Donnacha Ryan, who started both games against New Zealand in November but failed to make the 23 despite overcoming an injury.

"He had a niggly medial ligament so he didn’t train last week," said Schmidt of the Munster man.

"Tuesday was the first day he trained. He’s been super for us. We just had uncertainty."

O’Brien, who hasn’t played any rugby since 6 January while recovering from a calf injury, has done enough in training to convince Schmidt of his worth in the side for the Murrayfield clash (2.25pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ2).

The 29-year-old takes his place in the back row alongside CJ Stander and Jamie Heaslip. Josh van der Flier will provide cover.

Peter O'Mahony was ruled out on Tuesday and the coach said he is "highly unlikely" to be fit for the Italy game on Saturday week with a "grade 1 or 2" hamstring strain.

Andrew Trimble fails to make the bench. The Ulster winger’s training was curtailed this week as he dealt with a groin problem and Simon Zebo and Keith Earls take their places on the wings with Rob Kearney, as expected, named at full-back.

With Johnny Sexton out with a calf injury, Paddy Jackson will win his 20th cap at out-half, partnered by Conor Murray at nine.

Schmidt also admitted that the Leinster No 10 is only rated as an "outside chance" to be available for the trip to Rome.

"Realistically, Johnny Sexton is an outside chance for Italy. [There's] no greater frustration than for Johnny himself, he was incredibly motivated for this Six Nations.

"For us it’s a real frustration. I don’t think there’s many players that don’t go through a period of injury and a little bit of bad luck."

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose line out in the centre.

The front row is also named as expected. Captain Rory Best, making his 101st appearance, has Leinster props Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong alongside.

Tommy Bowe returns to the bench, while Kieran Marmion and Ian Keatley will cover the half-back spots.

Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Ultan Dillane and Van der Flier are the forwards replacements.

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Simon Zebo, Paddy Jackson, Conor Murray; Jack McGrath, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Devin Toner, CJ Stander, Sean O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Ultan Dillane, Josh van der Flier, Kieran Marmion, Ian Keatley, Tommy Bowe.

