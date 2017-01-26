Head coach Tom Tierney has named the Ireland women's squad for the RBS 6 Nations Championship with five uncapped players included in the 30-strong group.



Props Ilse van Staden and Ciara O'Connor will be hoping to win their first Ireland caps, as will backs, scrum-half Ailsa Hughes, out-half Jemma Jackson and wing Eimear Considine.



Niamh Briggs will again captain the side for this year's championship.

Ireland will play Scotland in their first game of their campaign on Friday, 3 February at the Broadwood Stadium in Glasgow. They will then travel to L'Aquila to face Italy on Sunday 12 February.

Their first home game will be against France in Donnybrook on Sunday, 26 February, before facing Wales at Cardiff Arms Park, on Saturday 11 March – the morning after Ireland men’s side play Wales at the Principality Stadium.

Ireland will finish their championship at home against England on 17 March, in what will be a double header in Donnybrook on St Patrick's Day, as the Ireland Under-20s will play their English counterparts before the women's game.

All of Ireland's games will be broadcast live on RTÉ.

Tierney said: “It's set to be a busy and exciting year for this team, and it all gets underway next Friday against Scotland.

“While we had some tough games in November, the experience the players gained in those matches will stand to them as we head into the Six Nations Championship.

“There is a good blend of youth and experience in the squad, and having had weekly camps since Christmas, we've been working hard getting our structures in place and making sure everyone knows their job.

“The fact that all of our games will be broadcast this season adds an additional element of excitement to the campaign so everyone is looking forward to it all getting underway.”

Ireland Women's 2017 Six Nations squad:

Forwards:

Elaine Anthony (Munster)

Anna Caplice (Munster)

Ciara Cooney (Leinster)

Ailis Egan (Leinster)

Paula Fitzpatrick (Leinster)

Orla Fitzsimons (Leinster)

Nichola Fryday (Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (Munster)

Leah Lyons (Munster)

Claire Molloy (Connacht)

Cliodhna Moloney (Leinster)

Heather O'Brien (Munster)

Ciara O'Connor (Connacht)

Ruth O'Reilly (Connacht)

Lindsay Peat (Leinster)

Marie-Louise Reilly (Leinster)

Ilse van Staden (Ulster)



Backs:

Niamh Briggs (Munster) Captain

Eimear Considine (Munster)

Mairead Coyne (Connacht)

Aine Donnelly (Leinster)

Mary Healy (Connacht)

Ailsa Hughes (Leinster)

Jemma Jackson (Ulster)

Niamh Kavanagh (Munster)

Claire McLaughlin (Ulster)

Alison Miller (Connacht)

Jenny Murphy (Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Ayslesford Bulls)

Nora Stapleton (Leinster)