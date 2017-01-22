Connacht are out of the European Champions Cup despite a spirited second-half fightback at Toulouse, going down 19-10 at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Toulouse began the game with real intent and they opened the scoring after just five minutes after camping near the Connacht line.

The visitors simply couldn't handle the power of the scrum and when the ball was spread to the left, Gael Fickou had the simple task of falling over the line.

The second was a brilliant break, with Arthur Bonneval getting in on the scoring act.

Out-half Jean-Marc Doussain fed full-back Yoann Huget who blazed a trail through the middle and carefully waited for the perfect moment to play in his winger, who crossed despite Matt Healy’s desperate chase.

Craig Ronaldson managed Connacht's only score of the half with a long-range penalty and they trailed 19-3.

However, Connacht came out fighting after the re-start and John Muldoon put them right back in the frame with a try after 54 minutes, with Ronaldson adding the extras.

That left the Westerners needing a drop-goal or penalty to claim a losing bonus point and reach the knock-out stages, however, despite gaining good field position for sustained periods, they couldn't deny Toulouse their place in the quarter-finals.

More to follow...