Munster make no fewer than ten changes to the side that defeated Connacht as they resume Champions Cup action in the rescheduled round 1 encounter away to Racing 92 at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir.

In what is sure to be a highly emotionally charged occasion, Munster return to France for the game which was postponed in the aftermath of Anthony Foley's passing.

Five personnel changes are seen in the pack. Niall Scannell and John Ryan both return to join James Cronin in the front row while Donnacha Ryan comes into the second row in partnering Billy Holland who makes the positional switch from number 6.

Tommy O'Donnell has overcome an ankle injury sustained at the Sportsground last weekend to continue at openside with the returning duo of captain Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander taking charge at 6 and 8 respectively.

Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal resume their half back partnership, as do Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute in midfield. Simon Zebo's return at fullback sees Andrew Conway move to the right wing with Ronan O'Mahony named on the opposite flank.

Included among the replacements, should he feature tomorrow, Keith Earls will make his 50th European appearance.

Along with those ruled out through injury, Jean Kleyn and Thomas Du Toit were unavailable for selection this week due to illness.Munster also need just one try to reach 400 in Europe's top flight and would become the third club to reach this milestone with Toulouse and Leicester Tigers.

Munster XV: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O'Mahony - capt., Tommy O'Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Dave Foley, Jack O'Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Keith Earls, Francis Saili.