Ulster moved into the Pro12 top four following a 23-7win over Connacht at Kingspan Stadium, though they missed out on the chance of a winning bonus point.

When they moved into a comfortable 20-0 lead early in the second half it looked as though they would look for the two further tries that would ensure a fifth point.

But they took their foot off the pedal and in the end the game faded to its ending with a final quarter that contained none of the intensity of the early exchanges.

There's little doubt that this had something to do with the back-to-back European Championship Cup games that both teams played on the previous weekends.

Ulster led by 13-0 at the break, though given the howling wind that they played with at the first half it wasn’t certain that this would be enough to see them through.

Paddy Jackson kicked penalties either side of his conversion for Stuart McCloskey’s try following a rapid, running move. Other than that, the rugby wasn’t vintage and the heavy rain didn’t help the handling.

Connacht struggled to hang onto the ball in the early exchanges, their misfiring lineout in particular leaving them on the back foot, and they rarely threatened to get into the red zone.

They also lost front-row Finlay Belham and centre Daniel Poolman to injury before the break, which further stretched their already strained resources.

Ulster extended their lead to 20-0 after a period of sustained pressure early in the second half, Clive Ross crashing over from close range after the Television Match Official ruled McCloskey hadn't touched down just a minutes earlier. Jackson added the extra points.

At this stage it looked as though the result was decided and that Ulster could go and chase a try bonus point.

But Connacht hit straight back and Jack Carty crossed the line after a lightening move, started by a great turnover from skipper John Muldoon, where hardly an Ulster man put in a tackle. Carthy fired over a tremendous conversion from the touchline.

There was only to be one more score in the game though, another Jackson penalty, as both teams faded.

Golfer Rory McIlroy was in Belfast for the match

Connacht's night got worse late on when Ireland international lock Ultan Dillane went off injured not long after he came on the pitch as a substitute, adding further to head coach Pat Lam's already lengthy injury list.

"It was pretty windy and greasy out there, so I was happy to get a few carries early on and it went from there," said Ulster try-scorer McCloskey.

"Conditions didn't help, they're a good team and champions so we were just happy to get away with the win. They stuck at it and made it difficult for us.

"We had Monday and Tuesday off, a training session on Wednesday, captains run on Thursday and game on Friday so it was just a case of getting bodies on the field."

Connacht captain John Muldoon added: "There were a lot of handling errors on both sides, but at the end of the day we are professionals and we like to put on a performance. We didn't do that and it cost us big time."

Ulster now have 32 points, five off joint-leaders Munster and Leinster, who play at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day. Connacht are mired in mid-table on 20 points.