Connacht head coach Pat Lam has made four changes to his side to face Ulster in the Pro12 tomorrow (kick-off 7.35pm) after revealing Bundee Aki will miss up to eight weeks due to ankle surgery.

The New Zealand-born centre will undergo surgery this week for an ongoing problem and will return in mid-February.

In the absence of recognised midfielders, last week’s try scorer Danie Poolman will start at inside-centre for the first time alongside Rory Parata.

With Conor Carey added to the long list of injured props, the versatile Tom McCartney has now been named on the bench to cover loosehead prop.

Dave Heffernan with start the game in the number 2 shirt while Shane Delahunt is named on the bench as replacement hooker.

James Cannon comes in to the side to partner Quinn Roux in the second row while Galway man Sean O’Brien is promoted from the bench to join the back row with Nepia Fox-Matamua and captain John Muldoon.

There remains a 6-2 split on the bench with just nine backs available to Lam and his coaching team.

Academy back Ciaran Gaffney is this week named in his first match day squad. The 21-year-old from Galway made 10 appearances, including nine starts, for the Ireland Under-20’s between the 2014 U20 World Championship and the 2015 U20 Six Nations.

Head coach Pat Lam said:“This week has probably been the most challenging I’ve had at Connacht Rugby with all the injuries, sickness and the group only coming together yesterday.

"Losing both Bundee (Aki) and Conor (Carey) to long-term injuries is a big blow especially with our injury crisis at prop and midfield. With 21 injuries in our squad it’s an opportunity for the next player still standing to come in and nail his role in our structures and systems.

"I was really proud of the boys with the work they put in last week and the character they showed in adversity to grind out a big win (over Wasps).

"We’ll be looking for the same again this Friday night, albeit in a much tougher environment at a sold out Kingspan Stadium and against a quality side like Ulster.

“We know we don’t have a good record up in Belfast but that just means this is a huge opportunity for us to create something special as a group. We’re really looking forward to the challenge.”

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Rory Parata, Danie Poolman, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Quinn Roux, James Cannon; Sean O’Brien, Nepia Fox-Matamua, John Muldoon (captain).

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Tom McCartney, JP Cooney, Ultan Dillane, Eoin McKeon, Caolin Blade, Ciaran Gaffney, Naulia Dawai.

With just five days between fixtures, Les Kiss has taken the opportunity to introduce six new faces into Ulster's starting XV for the sold-out tie.

Five of the changes come in the forwards after a physical Champions Cup defeat to ASM Clermont Auvergne on Sunday.

Andrew Warwick and Rodney Ah You come in to start in the front row alongside Rory Best, who will again captain the side from hooker.

Kieran Treadwell, who impressed off the bench in the back-to-back games against the French giants, has earned a start in the second row. Iain Henderson has been moved from blindside flanker to partner the youngster at lock.

Clive Ross and Roger Wilson have been selected in the back row alongside Chris Henry, who is retained in the number 7 jersey.

There is just one newcomer in the backline as Jacob Stockdale, who made his European debut against Clermont at the weekend, is installed on the left wing.

Louis Ludik is moved to the right wing berth and Charles Piutau will continue at fullback.Stuart McCloskey, who will win his 50th Ulster cap on Friday evening, will again be joined in midfield by fellow international Luke Marshall.

Ruan Pienaar and Paddy Jackson start together in the half-back positions for the third consecutive match.

Andrew Trimble was unable to train fully this week and therefore was not available for selection.

Ulster: C Piutau, L Ludik, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, P Jackson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Best (captain), R Ah You, K Treadwell, I Henderson, C Ross, C Henry, R Wilson.

Replacements: R Herring, C Black, W Herbst, F van der Merwe, S Reidy, P Marshall, D Cave, T Bowe.