Andrew Trimble will return to the Ulster fold for their Friday night Pro12 derby clash with Connacht.

The winger hobbled out of Ireland's Autumn International slaying of Australia last month after a half an hour.

He missed the Champions Cup double-header with Clermont Auvergne but is available for selection this week having battled back to full fitness.

Les Kiss has, however, two fresh injury headaches following Sunday's defeat in France.

Prop Kyle McCall suffered a significant right hamstring injury and he will see a surgeon in London this week, while lock Pete Browne sustained a concussion.

Both players are out of the Kingspan Stadium collision with the Westerners.

A number of other players picked up soft tissue knocks at Stade Marcel Michelin, but none are expected to miss out.

Ricky Lutton, Ross Kane, Alan O'Connor, John Donnan, Robbie Diack, Marcell Coetzee, Mattie Rea, Stuart Olding, Jared Payne, Craig Gilroy and Pete Nelson remain unavailable.

