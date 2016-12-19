Connacht have tied down Kiwi hooker Tom McCartney until the summer of 2020 on the same day the province revealed Stacy Ili will be out of action for up to six weeks with an ankle injury.

McCartney, who will qualify to play for Ireland in October 2017, recently celebrated his 50th Connacht appearance with a superb display and two tries against Benetton Treviso in the Pro12.

He came to the Westerners from Auckland Blues back in 2014 and has established himself as a key figure in Pat Lam's side.

Lam, who will leave the province for Aviva Premiership side Bristol at the end of the season, expressed his delight at pinning McCartney down.

“I’m delighted for Connacht Rugby and our supporters that Tom has re-signed," he said.

"It is a massive statement for the future of the squad and the province.

“I’ve known Tom for so much of his career and he is a valuable leader on and off the pitch. Along with all the other recent re-signings, he will be an important contributor to the future success of the province.”

McCartney himself is eyeing more glory with Connacht having helped them to a memorable Pro12 title success in the last campaign.

“I’m delighted to sign on for another three years with Connacht Rugby," he said.

"I came here excited to be able to help the province achieve its vision of success and I believe we have the structures in place to see us continue to go from strength to strength.”

Meanwhile the province has released injury news from the dramatic Champions Cup win over Wasps, with Ili now set for up to six weeks on the sidelines as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Flanker Jake Heenan suffered knee and ankle injuries, but it is hoped he will be available for selection next week against Munster.

Conor Carey sustained a foot injury and is awaiting the results of a scan, while Dominic Robertson McCoy is also awaiting scan results after picking up an shoulder injury in training.

