A week that started with victory in the Irish Grand National ended with a big-race double on the Flat for trainer Jessica Harrington as Khukri and Torcedor continued her dream season at Navan.

Our Duke's Fairyhouse triumph supplemented the Gold Cup win of Sizing John at Cheltenham, and the improving Torcedor put the seal on a great few days when making all to floor Ascot Gold Cup hero Order Of St George in the Coolmore Vintage Crop Stakes.

Colm O'Donoghue was positive from the outset on Torcedor, who had won on his reappearance at Leopardstown earlier this month.

Order Of St George, having his first start for 190 days, was held up in the early stages and though he stayed on for Seamie Heffernan, the Aidan O'Brien-trained five-year-old could not get to grips with the leader.

The 4-1 chance kept up the gallop to land the Group Three prize by a length and a half from the 4-5 favourite.

Harrington said: "Colm said he had come on from Leopardstown. I put my neck on the line and supplemented him for this. I thought if we could get third it would be great.

"What I'm really pleased about is that the ground is very different from Leopardstown and I wasn't sure if it was just the slow ground there that helped him.

"He seemed to travel on that ground perfectly and seemed to love it. He's grown in confidence.

"He won well at Leopardstown, but this was a big step up in class and he had to improve."

She added: "I know it was his second run of the year and Order Of St George's first, so he's going to come forward from there, but I loved the way he stayed every yard of it.

"I'll have a conference with the owners and see where we go, but I'd say we'll probably like to go to Ascot with him.

"If he goes on improving it will be brilliant. He's a very relaxed horse.

"I don't think he'll be going jumping for a while. That's why he was sent to me, but I think that's gone out the window."

O'Brien said of Order Of St George: "He ran very well. He was in good form and was working nicely. We were very happy with him.

"He'll probably have another run before the Gold Cup.

"It was his first run back and you'd like to get another one into him between now and Ascot."

Khukri (8-1) had earlier claimed Listed honours with a three-quarters-of-a-length success from Gorane in the Coolmore Stud Power Stakes.

O'Donoghue's mount kept on well after hitting the front to score from Gorane who stuck to her task in game fashion after behind headed.

Harrington, who can look forward to Sizing John's return to the track in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday, said: "I kind of didn't expect that. He had three runs last year and we put him away after he won. He's a sprinter and I haven't really trained sprinters before.

"This was sort of the only place we could go so we put him in here and hoped for the best."

She went on: "Sizing John seems to be in good form and I'm happy with him. He's had about seven weeks since Cheltenham so has had a fair good rest.

"It was amazing last Monday. I've always dreamed of winning the Irish National and to win it so easy - I didn't have any heart attacks.

"I'm very lucky to have a great team. Both my daughters work hard, and Eamonn and all the team. They do all the work and I just get the honour and glory."

Elsewhere, Vociferous Marina came from last to first as she landed the Coolmore Stud EBF. Salsabil Stakes in thrilling fashion.

Jim Bolger's charge looked anything but winner at the back of the field as Pocketfullofdreams took it up from fellow O'Brien representative Key To My Heart three furlongs out and pulled clear.

It was just inside the two-furlong marker that the 20-1 outsider began to motor down the outside and with the Ballydoyle runner looking in need of the line, Kevin Manning's mount pounced in the dying strides to land the Listed event with a length and a half to spare.

Bolger could now look to step his Darley Irish Oaks entrant further up the ladder.

He said: "She had a good run at the Curragh last year and we might as well try and go all the way with her now.

"I might just consider the Musidora (at York) or the Blue Wind at Naas. They are around the same time."

Bolger and Manning made it a double in the concluding Come To The Family Day May 20th Handicap through 4-1 favourite Pirolo, while Johnny Murtagh unleashed a promising newcomer as Too Familiar (20-1) flew home to claim the five-furlong maiden that opened the card.

Murtagh said: "There is a fillies' race in Naas for her now. The syndicate are still dreaming of Ascot so you never know. The dream is still alive!"