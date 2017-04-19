Whitecliffsofdover led his rivals a merry dance in the bet365 European Free Handicap at Newmarket.

Aidan O'Brien's colt showed smart form as a juvenile, most notably finishing third in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Chantilly on his most recent outing in October.

Fitted with a tongue-tie for the first time, the War Front colt was soon in front under Ryan Moore and had his rivals on the stretch from well over a furlong out.

The hooded Seven Heavens and Rodaini, who wore a visor, attempted to bridge the gap, but 100-30 chance Whitecliffsofdover galloped all the way to the line and came home with two and three-quarter lengths in hand.

Rodaini narrowly beat 5-2 favourite Seven Heavens to the runner-up spot.

Moore said: "He's a lovely, big horse. He ran some good races last year.

"He's a fine, beautiful horse and I'd say he'd go on from here."

Co-owner Michael Tabor said: "He was very impressive. He ran from the start very forward and hopefully he can now go on to better things.

"I would suppose now, with that run under him, he'd go for either the French or the English Guineas, one of those two races."

Whitecliffsofdover is not currently entered in the Qipco 2000 Guineas but could be added to the field at the supplementary stage on 1 May.

O'Brien's UK representative, Kevin Buckley, said: "Ryan (Moore) said he was going to be positive. It was ideal ground as he is a son of War Front and he appreciated that and it is not the first time he has been to Newmarket.

"Ryan was very positive with his comments. He is not in the Guineas here. We will get him home and Aidan will have to discuss with the owners to see what they want to do next.

"I know that was over seven, but I don't envisage going back to up to a mile will be a problem.

"He is in the French Guineas but I am not saying he is going there. It was a nice way to start the season back here at Headquarters."

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Rodaini's owner Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah, said: "He ran well and we are very happy with the run today. He stayed on really well and I think he will be better for a mile on a more level track.

"I think he was pretty fit today, we just feel at a mile he will be better."

John Gosden, trainer of third-placed Seven Heavens, said: "We will probably drop him back trip to six and go for the Pavilion Stakes at Ascot in two weeks' time.

"He didn't seem to see out the seven furlongs."