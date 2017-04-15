Cheltenham Festival heroine Let's Dance spearheads a four-pronged assault by Willie Mullins on the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse.

The five-year-old provided leading owner Rich Ricci with his only winner at last month's showpiece fixture when coming from a long way back to land the Trull House Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Let's Dance has won her last five starts all told and is the odds-on favourite to extend her winning run and claim her first Grade One success on Easter Sunday.

Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, said: "Let's Dance won well over two miles off a strong gallop in Cheltenham, coming from off the pace.

"I'd say she's very versatile, so going back up in trip to two and a half won't be a problem to her and the track and the ground should suit her fine.

"Holly Conte, who rides her out every day, is very happy with her and hopefully she can follow up her Cheltenham win and get that Grade One in the bag."

Ruby Walsh has unsurprisingly sided with Let's Dance over her three stablemates.

"She's very talented and you'd be hoping the two and a half miles on Sunday would suit her better than two miles at Cheltenham," the jockey told Racing UK.

"That was the only concern we had going there with her because she'd been a much-improved mare going up in trip this season.

"She's had a great season and hopefully she can keep it going."

Airlie Beach, the mount of Paul Townend, claimed the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at this venue in December, but finished tailed off behind Let's Dance after making much of the running at Cheltenham.

Mullins also saddles Augusta Kate (David Mullins), who was sixth in the Albert Bartlett at Prestbury Park, and Clonmel maiden hurdle winner Good Thyne Tara (Mikey Fogarty).

"Airlie Beach won her Grade One here against the geldings. She was disappointing in Cheltenham, but perhaps she wasn't suited by coming back off a long lay-off," said Mullins junior.

"We're hoping that will have blown away the cobwebs and she'll come back to her best.

"Augusta Kate was a bit disappointing in Cheltenham, too. She made a bad mistake in the back straight and couldn't get back into it after that.

"She seems well since and coming back against her own sex, she has to be taken very seriously.

"Good Thyne Tara is lacking in experience, but I think she has an awful lot of ability.

"The mares' programme has really improved and this looks right up to scratch for a Grade One."

Gordon Elliott is represented by the Gigginstown House Stud-owned pair of Barra and Shattered Love.

Barra was runner-up to Let's Dance at Cheltenham, while Shattered Love was well-beaten by the boys in the Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle.

British challenger Colin's Sister completes the seven-strong field.

The six-year-old is four from four over hurdles and was supplemented for this event by trainer Fergal O'Brien.

"I think she's third favourite and deserves her place in the race," said the Naunton-based trainer.

"She had an over-reach before Cheltenham, which meant we couldn't run her there. But to be fair, if you were going to map a race out for her this would be it - a two-and-a-half-mile novice.

"We'd have preferred the ground a bit softer, but we'll give it a go and see what happens.

"She's done nothing wrong this year, this will be her fifth run of the season and hopefully she comes out of it OK and she'll then have a summer's grass."