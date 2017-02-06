Willie Mullins has confirmed that neither Faugheen nor Min will take part in next month's Cheltenham Festival.

Faugheen won the Stan James Champion Hurdle at the 2015 Festival, but an injury sustained after winning the 2016 Irish Champion Hurdle ruled him out of defending his Cheltenham crown.

The nine-year-old has suffered a couple of minor problems this term, meaning his intended comeback was delayed until the Irish Champion Hurdle last month.

However, another issue saw him pulled out of the race 24 hours before the event and while Mullins initially thought Faugheen had a muscle problem, the setback has proved more serious.

"We had hoped Faugheen had just tweaked a muscle, but we've had it checked out and it's a stress fracture," said Mullins.

Min in action at Leopardstown last Christmas

Min also missed an intended outing in the Irish Arkle at the end of last month and Mullins has confirmed the Grade One winner will also be an absentee in the Cotswolds next month.

"Min has a bruise. Hopefully both will still make the track this season," he said.

Mullins continued: "It's a real shame with Faugheen, we needed everything to go right and obviously it hasn't.

"There are options at Fairyhouse and Punchestown for Min, hopefully he makes one of them, while we'll try to get Faugheen ready for Punchestown."

The news comes less than a fortnight after it was confirmed that Mullins star mare Annie Power, who won last year's Champion Hurdle in Faugheen's absence, would also miss the Festival.

Stan James make Buveur D'Air their new 7-2 favourite for the Champion Hurdle.

It has been quite a week for Nicky Henderson's charge, given seven days ago he was seemingly bound for the JLT Novices' Chase.

Henry de Bromhead's Petit Mouchoir and Alan King's Yanworth, himself under a little injury cloud, are next best at 4-1.

Mullins' Yorkhill, winner of the Neptune Novices' Hurdle last season, is now as low as 5-1, although he would need to be supplemented for the race.