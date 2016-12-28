Vroum Vroum Mag held off the late thrust of stablemate Clondaw Warrior to win the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The 8-15 favourite cruised through the race and looked set to win comfortably, but Ruby Walsh had to get serious in the last 100 yards as Clondaw Warrior, part-owned by the jockey's wife and ridden by his sister, Katie, came with a rare rattle.

Vroum Vroum Mag eventually seized the day by a length and a quarter, with Snow Falcon another two and a half lengths back in third.

Vroum Vroum Mag wins a dramatic Christmas Hurdle for Willie Mullins, as Shaneshill takes an awful fall at the last #Leopardstown #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/hO9BOjpnze — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 28, 2016

But for the final-flight fall of Shaneshill, who had made all the running but had been headed by the winner, it could have been a clean sweep for white-hot trainer Willie Mullins.

Shaneshill and Patrick Mullins were given an easy time of things at the head of affairs but the challengers mounted up coming out of the back straight.

Nicky Henderson's French recruit Kotkikova moved ominously into contention before weakening, while Snow Falcon was another to make ground from the rear.

"She's an extraordinary mare" - Mullins on Vroum Vroum Mag

However, none moved with as much menace as Vroum Vroum Mag, with Walsh happy once the race developed into something of a sprint.

She jumped to the head of affairs looking as if she would win easily, but the favourite was made to work hard as Clondaw Warrior (8-1) showed he was not out of his depth in Grade One company.

Snow Falcon got going all too late in third for Noel Meade.

"She is some mare. She did something today that I've never seen her do before, she pulled too hard,” Mullins said afterwards.

"She always falls asleep in her races and that's why I thought we'd have no problems going out to three miles with her so we'll have to see now where we go.

"She can go over any trip, she showed lots of pace. We came out of Kempton to come here but I'm just surprised that she took such a hold early on as that wouldn't be good if we were going to go down the stayers hurdle route but we'll have to see.

"She works with our Champion Hurdle horses, we know she stays three miles now, and she can go over hurdles and jump fences. She's the super sub in the Ricci team, and that's where she fits in. She's an extraordinary mare.

Mullins also confirmed that his son Patrick was okay following the fall on Shaneshill.

Willie Mullins confirms his son Patrick is okay after a tumble on Shaneshill in a dramatic #Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/dnv22uFoDA — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 28, 2016

"I think Patrick and himself just got their wires crossed going to the hurdle, Patrick, though, he'd put in a quick one and he actually caught the top of it," he said.

"He looked to gallop away though and both he and Patrick look OK, thankfully."

"I denied the wife there, and my sister!

"She's great. The last day (runner-up in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle) was tough but all credit to Apple's Jade, who is a tough mare," owner Rich Ricci said.

"She's special and Willie is a genius, we're very lucky to have these horses"

"We always thought this mare was special so while Vroum Vroum Mag was beaten fair and square, I knew she'd come on for the run.

"She idled a bit after the last and was quite keen early. I was worried about the trip but she got it.

"If we'd had an uninterrupted run with Faugheen and Annie Power she'd probably have been back over fences this year, so she could go back over fences when the two big ones come back.

"Next year she could be a Gold Cup mare. We've always thought she was a staying mare - she can do anything.

"She'll be entered in everything in March, she could even be a Ryanair horse once the other two (Faugheen and Annie Power) come back.

"She's an incredibly versatile mare."