Identity Thief and Min are the star names among seven horses declared for the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

Henry de Bromhead's top-class hurdler Identity Thief is two from two since having his attentions turned to fences this season, most recently winning the Grade Two Craddockstown Novice Chase at Punchestown.

De Bromhead also saddles Craddockstown runner-up Ordinary World and Three Stars, who has been placed in Graded company at Cheltenham and Navan on his last two starts.

Willie Mullins claimed this Grade One prize for the third time in five years with the brilliant Douvan 12 months ago and relies on Min this time around.

Runner-up to Altior in last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the five-year-old made a flying start to his chasing career at Navan last month.

The Mouse Morris-trained Baily Cloud, Noel Meade's Road To Respect and Tully East from Alan Fleming's yard complete the line-up.

Meanwhile, Landofhopeandglory puts his unbeaten record over jumps on the line in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown on St Stephen's Day.

The three-year-old has won each of his three starts over obstacles for trainer Joseph O'Brien and owner JP McManus, completing his hat-trick in Grade Three company at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

He steps up to Grade Two level for his latest assignment as he bids to confirm his place at the head of ante-post lists for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

O'Brien also saddles Lord Justice and Zig Zag, who finished second and third respectively in the Summit Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster a fortnight ago.

Willie Mullins won last year's renewal with Apple's Jade and is represented by Bapaume, who was just a length behind Landofhopeandglory at Fairyhouse.

The third that day, Gordon Elliott's Mega Fortune, also renews rivalries.

Soir De Chantenay, Amaulino, Champagne Pat, Do No Complain and Prospectus complete the 10-strong field.

Watch live coverage of Day One from Leopardstown on RTE2 from 12:50pm to 3:10pm on St Stephen's Day

Listen to live coverage from Leopardstown and Limerick and on the King George the 6th Chase at Kempton Park on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1.0pm on St Stephen's Day