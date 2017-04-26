There was success for all the Irish competitors on the opening day of the European Badminton Championships in Kiolding, Denmark.

Triple Olympian Scott Evans came up against Zvonimir Durkinjak of Croatia and struggled in the opening game, losing 21-13.

It looked all but over when Scott ended up 11-1 down in the second game. He dug deep and managed to win the next two games 21-17 21-17 to take the match and secure all of the Irish players through the opening day of the event.

Rachael Darragh also won her opening match beating Flore Vadenhoucke of Belgium.

In the doubles, Sam and Chloe Magee defeated the number five seeds and former world number 12 Jacco Piek and Selena Arends from the Netherlands.