If at first you don't succeed, try and try again.

Canoeist Jenny Egan has had to endure the agony of missing out on two Olympic Games by the narrowest of margins.

She was denied to a ticket to Rio by 0.07 seconds - the nose of the boat - and has had to pick herself off the canvas after such a devastating setback.

But she's refusing to give up her dream. Having travelled in a canoe even before she was born, the Dubliner lives and breathes for life on the water.

Now, coached by her boyfriend John and brother Peter, the 29-year-old is putting everything she has into making Tokyo 2020.

"I missed London by one position and then I missed Rio by one position again," she told RTÉ Sport.

"For Rio I missed it by 0.07 of a second over the K1200m. Very close...

"I had the best season of my life last year, in 2016, even though I'd just missed qualification for the Games. I'd my best European result in the Olympic distances, K1500m and K1200m, so it was very disappointing at the time but I'm really looking forward to moving on and working towards Tokyo 2020 with my main focus on the Olympic distances.

"My mum says I used to canoe before I was born because she used to train when she was pregnant with me! It's a big family affair. I'm very lucky to have the support of my mum, dad, my brother and my boyfriend."