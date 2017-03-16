Dubliner Robert Barrable is aiming to compete in selected rounds of this year's World Rally Championship in his new Hyundai i20 R5.

The 29-year-old driver took delivery of the car recently and tested it for the first time in Monaghan in the company of RTÉ Sport, ahead of the West Cork Rally - round two of the Irish championship

Barrable, who won the West Cork in 2011, will use the Hyundai to compete in the full Irish Tarmac Rally series as well as dovetailing rounds of the WRC in 2017.

Despite a rallying sabbatical lasting almost two years, during which time he raced a Ginetta G55 GT4 in the British GT Championship and a Golf GTI in the Volkswagen Racing Cup, Robert and co-driver Damien Connolly finished fifth overall and third in the Irish Tarmac Championship standings on their return at the recent Galway International Rally racing a Ford Fiesta

However, he has now made the switch to the Hyundai for the rest of the season.

"I might still be a little rusty when it comes to rallying, with just one rally in two years under my belt, but I’m confident we can put on a good show for the rest of the year," he said.

After the West Cork Rally, the Dubliner will compete at Irish rounds in Killarney, Donegal, the Ulster Rally and the final round, the Cork 20 in October.

Barrable will announce which rounds of the world championship he will tackle later in the year.