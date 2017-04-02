Dublin boss Jim Gavin praised his side’s fighting spirit - but criticised the quality of their performance - as they advanced to yet another Allianz Football League final with a stoppage-time win over Monaghan.

Jack McCaffrey assumed the role of super-sub with a late goal to secure a 2-15 to 1-15 victory for the Dubs, who extended their winning sequence to 36 games in the league and championship.

“We probably underperformed there at times this afternoon, and full credit to Monaghan, they really went hard at us,” Gavin said.

“They were ahead in the second half and things didn’t look too good, but our boys again showed great resilience and composure and a great grit in the game. We went through the phases and we got a goal to close some of it out and we just pushed on from there.

“We can be very proud of the effort that this team gives. It’s unquestionable.

“The performance is something that we have to reflect on. They’ll know as much as I will that that won’t be good enough going forward.”

With another clash against old rivals Kerry looming in the league decider, Gavin was keen to talk up the Kingdom.

“We had a very tough game against Kerry in Tralee a few weeks ago,” he said.

“It could have went either way.

“Over the last number of years, since I’ve been involved, there’s been very little between both sides.

“It’s another great challenge. They’ve got some players coming back from club football as well, so it’s going to be a great game.”

Malachy O’Rourke was all too aware of how close his side came to ending the Dubs’ streak and regarded Bernard Brogan’s 49th-minute goal as a turning point.

“If you’re six points up with 15-20 minutes left, you always like to think that you can hold on and win the game,” he said.

“Dublin are a quality team they’ve been in that position before.

“They’d a fairly strong wind at their backs as well and that helped them.

“But I think the goal that they got shortly after we went six points up was crucial.”

A black card for Darren Hughes also dented Monaghan’s hopes of an upset.

“I wasn’t close enough to see what happened,” O’Rourke admitted.

“From where I was, it seemed an innocuous enough trip.

“I don’t see why Darren would have tripped him in that particular position.

“But the thing about the black card is that it has to be deliberate.

“Darren is the only man that knows whether it was deliberate or not.”

Despite the defeat, Monaghan have much cause for optimism. Young Jack McCarron was by far the best player on the pitch at St Tiarnach's Park, finishing with a personal tally of 1-09.

“He was exceptional. There’s no other word for it,” O’Rourke gushed.

“Some of the scores he took, the way he finished the goal, he worked very hard and his overall play was very good.

“It’s great for him and it’s great for us going forward.”