Armagh 1-12 Antrim 0-13

Armagh kept their promotion challenge on track with a two-point victory over Ulster rivals Antrim at the Athletic Grounds in Divsion 3 of the Allianz Football League.

The hosts trailed by 0-01 to 0-03 when Ciaran McKeever delivered the game's crucial goal, and the forward delivered another point from play as the sides exchanged scores to go in all square at the break, 1-03 to 0-06.

The teams were still locked together until a pair of Charlie Vernon points opened up a two-point gap.

Aidan Forker, Jamie Clarke and Anthony Duffy tacked on scores to put the Orchard County five clear, but Antrim fought back and had the chance to level matters once again only for CJ McGourty to see his penalty saved by Blaine Hughes.

The defeat leaves Antrim with work to do as they remain in the thick of the battle to remain in Division 3.

Laois 1-13 Longford 0-13

The hosts battle to avoid the drop got a huge boost as they dragged Longford back into the relegation dogfight with a three-point win in Portlaoise.

Laois were down if they lost, but they played with admirable spirit to give themselves hope.

Donie Kingston was outstanding, kicking nine points to haul his team to victory, though David Conway's 46th-minute goal to put Laois 1-10 to 0-09 ahead was a huge moment.

Evan O'Carroll walked after picking up a second yellow but Laois survived, and travel to Offaly next week with survival still a possibility.

Limerick 0-14 Waterford 0-08

Limerick moved level on four points in Division 4 after an impressive defeat of Waterford at Fraher Field.

The Treaty built on last week's 2-11 to 0-15 slaying of Leitrim in Newcastlewest to notch their second win on the bounce.