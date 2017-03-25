Back to back All-Ireland champions Dublin are out on their own as the team with the greatest ever unbeaten run in Gaelic football after savaging Roscommon at Croke Park to make it 35 games not out.

Jim Gavin's all conquering side moved to 34 games without defeat across the league and Championship when they drew in Kerry last weekend, matching the record set by the great Kerry team of the early 1930s.

The Sky Blues had little trouble extending that number with a huge win over struggling Roscommon, courtesy of 1-6 from Paul Flynn and a second goal from Kevin McManamon, that officially relegates Kevin McStay's struggling Rossies to Division 2 for 2018.

Roscommon needed a miraculous finish to the campaign to avoid the drop but ran into an unsympathetic Dublin side that chalked up another win to move within touching distance of a fifth consecutive league title success.

Dublin now lead the table on nine points, two ahead of Donegal, Tyrone and Monaghan who aren't in action until tomorrow.

It never looked like anything but a win for Dublin who led by 1-14 to 0-6 at half-time and went a long way to wrapping up the win at that early stage.

Flynn got his goal in the 15th minute after a great catch and layoff by Brogan and Dublin were already 1-5 to 0-2 up.

Eric Lowndes strode up from defence to pinch a point and both midfielders were on the mark too with Ciaran Reddin and Brian Fenton making the score-sheet.

Flynn was the key man throughout though and his accuracy in front of goals was breathtaking as the game wore on with back to back points in the third quarter as Dublin cruised further and further ahead.

Wing-back James McCarthy missed out again through injury but his jersey, number five, was worn by Diarmuid Connolly who got a huge ovation when he came on and scored a point having been on club duty with St Vincent's for the early stages of the year.

Conor McHugh continued his strong form too and weighed in with three points as a substitute while Jack McCaffrey, Shane B Carthy and Paddy Andrews all made the score-sheet and were among 13 different scorers on the night.

The score of the evening was claimed by McManamon whose 58th minute goal was a cracker. The St Jude's club man took off on a solo run from the right wing and beat three players before planting the ball in the roof of the net.

An incredible achievement from the Dubs today; the first team in GAA history to go 35 games undefeated in League & Championship #UpTheDubs" pic.twitter.com/pChQRQGJMi — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 25, 2017

Dublin: S Cluxton; P McMahon, M Fitzsimons, D Daly; D Byrne, C O'Sullivan, E Lowndes (0-01); B Fenton (0-02), C Reddin (0-02); P Flynn (1-06), K McManamon (1-01), N Scully (0-02); D Rock (0-03, 0-02f), P Andrews (0-03), B Brogan (0-03).

Subs: SB Carthy (0-01) for Byrne, J McCaffrey (0-01) for Daly, C McHugh (0-03, 0-02f) for Rock, D Connolly (0-01) for Fenton, MD Macauley for Reddin, P Mannion for O'Sullivan.

Roscommon: D O'Malley; D Murray, J McManus, N McInerney; S McDermott, U Harney, R Stack; T Corcoran, T O'Rourke; G Patterson (0-01), C Devaney, E Smith (0-02); D Smith (0-02), D Murtagh (0-03, 0-01f), C Murtagh (0-02, 0-01f).

Subs: C Compton for Corcoran, S Killoran (0-01) for Harney, C Connolly (0-02, 0-01f) for D Murtagh, B Murtagh for McDermott, F Cregg for D Smith, N Kilroy (0-01) for C Murtagh.

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).