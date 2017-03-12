After masterminding Wexford's return to the top flight in the hurling league, Davy Fitzgerald revealed that some friends advised him not to take the job, stating "you'd have no hope of winning promotion".

Fitzgerald himself had admitted upon taking over in October that it might take a couple of seasons to get the Slaneysiders back to Division 1A.

This is what he told RTÉ Sport at the end of January in relation to that quest.

"Limerick and Galway are our first two games. They’ll be massive tough games.

“I think we’ll learn a lot but I don’t think we’ll get out of 1B this year.

“You’re hoping over the next two years we’ll get out of that and be challenging in the top three or four."

However, after Sunday's win over Offaly, the Clareman's masterplan is now ahead of schedule.

There is a certain satisfaction for Fitzgerald in what he has achieved following on from the advice that friends gave him in advance of taking the post after five years with Clare.

He told RTÉ Sport: "Friends were saying 'you're not going to achieve anything going down there', 'you haven't a hope of winning promotion', they didn't see anything positive.

"For me it's nice to have a challenge to beat certain managers even at club or college level - to try and make a difference.

"In fairness Liam (Dunne) had done good work before me and I have to acknowledge that. I came in and got another small bit out of them.

Wexford have won seven of their eight competitive games played this year, and while the manager is thrilled with their progress, he feels their spring surge may count against them later in the summer.

"I'm delighted for everybody involved and it's great that we are going to be playing top-class opposition next season," he said.

"I thought it would take us a couple of seasons to make 1A, but the confidence that we'll gain in achieving the goal now should stand to us.

"In saying that, all the effort now may catch us out later in the year. We may end up just a small bit behind the top teams.

"I'm enjoying my time here. The supporters have been brilliant. It's easy to make the journey when you are getting that support."