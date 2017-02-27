On this week's RTÉ Sport GAA Podcast Damian Lawlor is joined by guests Oisin McConville, Michael Rice, Sean Kelly and Michael Duignan.

The Panel discuss the approval by GAA Congress to introduce the Super 8 in the Football Championship from 2018 with former GAA President Sean Kelly stating that he is not surprised with the negative reaction from players.

Oisin McConville claims that the Gaelic Players Association dropped the ball in preparing a case against the motion and also states that the newly formed Club Players Association were too aggressive and missed an opportunity.

Michael Duignan and Michael Rice state that Hurling will receive less attention in the latter stages of the Championship's from 2018 with 19 Football games against five Hurling games to be played.

The National Football League is reviewed as Dublin are held to a draw by Donegal while Monaghan defeat Kerry in Killarney and Michael Rice looks forward Round 3 of the National Hurling League this weekend.