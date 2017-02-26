Gareth Bradshaw scored 1-02 as Galway continued their impressive form in the NFL with a 3-13 to 1-11 win over Clare at Pearse Stadium.

Both sides had drawn their opening fixtures, Galway and Cork finishing level and Clare sharing the points with Derry. They then followed that up with big wins over Fermanagh and Down respectively.

But this was a huge boost for the promotion claims of Galway, who led 2-08 to 0-05 at half-time.

Eamon Brannigan scored Galway’s first goal and Shane Walsh applied the finish for the second for a comfortable advantage at the break.

Keelan Sexton raised a green flag for Clare ten minutes after half-time but it proved only a consolation in the end as despite a spirited fight-back, Bradshaw hit the third goal late on.

Galway haven’t featured in the top tier of the league since they were relegated back in 2011, but Kevin Walsh took over two seasons ago, and they have shown promise recently.

However after they claimed their first Connacht title in eight years last season, Galway’s All-Ireland series was brought to an abrupt end by Tipperary in the quarter-final at Croke Park.

Clare have also shown a remarkable resurgence over the last few years and the reigning Division 3 champions will look to build on last year’s Croke Park appearance in the summer.

But for now the league takes centre stage for both and Galway took a 2-08 to 0-05 half-time lead after they played with a gale at their backs in Salthill.

The hosts began fast and they led 1-02 to 0-00 by the sixth minute when Brannigan rattled the Clare net after a brilliant move.

Michael Daly gave an intricate cross-field ball and that split the Clare defence before Shane Walsh spotted the on-rushing St Michael’s forward, and Brannigan finished into the bottom right corner past Joe Hayes.

Clare finally got their first point when Jamie Malone scored in the 12th minute, but Galway were great on the break and they created a number of chances.

Paul Conroy should have found the net in the 16th minute, he was all alone in front of the Clare goal, but shot directly at Hayes.

But the wind was a huge problem for the Clare goalkeeper’s kick-outs and kept the pressure on, before Walsh rifled Galway’s second goal five minutes before the break. Gary O’Donnell provided the assist and Walsh made little of the tight angle.

Clare trailed by nine at half-time and Galway got the first two points of the second-half, with Johnny Heaney and Barry McHugh putting the result beyond doubt.

Sexton blasted a goal in the 45th minute, but a Shane Walsh fisted point settled the hosts and then Bradshaw finished things off with 12 minutes remaining.

GALWAY: R Lavelle; D Kyne, D Walsh, L Burke; G O’Donnell (0-01), G Bradshaw (1-02), J Heaney (0-01); P Conroy (0-01), F O Curraoin; T Flynn, M Daly (0-01), E Brannigan (1-00); S Walsh (1-01), B McHugh (0-05, 0-04f), M Lundy (0-01).

Subs used: G Sice for Flynn (60), L Silke for Heaney (65), S Armstrong for Brannigan (67), C Sweeney for Daly (72).

CLARE: J Hayes; M McMahon, K Hartnett, J Hayes; L Markham (0-01), G Kelly, D Ryan; C O’Connor, C Russell (0-01); C O’Dea, K Sexton (1-00), S Brennan; E Cleary (0-04, 0-03f), D Tubridy (0-02, 0-01f), J Malone (0-03).

Subs used: S Malone for Brennan (53), D Egan for O’Dea (59), E Collins for Markham (62), G O’Brien for Russell (70), K Malone for Ryan (70).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).