Mary Immaculate College 3-24 IT Carlow 1-19

Darragh O’Donovan scored the crucial goal as reigning champions Mary I made it back to back Fitzgibbon Cups for the first time in their history with a 3-24 to 1-19 win over IT Carlow at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

Jamie Wall’s side held a double-scores 0-16 to 0-08 lead at half-time, after they used the breeze expertly, and Tipperary’s Ronan Maher produced a powerful display from centre-back.

Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher kept IT Carlow in the game with five pointed frees, and his tally rose to 1-13 in the second-half.

But O’Donovan’s 37th-minute goal killed the game off, and Aaron Gillane added a penalty, while substitute Pa Ryan also found the net.

More to follow