Clare recorded their biggest ever victory over Kilkenny at senior level to get off the mark in this year’s National League.

In front of a healthy attendance of 7,395 in their first home tie in Cusack Park, new management duo Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney saw their side lead from start to finish to secure a convincing 13 point win.

Clare were direct and threatening from the outset with Aaron Shanagher setting up Wolfe Tones club-mate Aaron Cunningham for the opening goal inside two minutes of the throw-in.

Under 21 Shanagher would finish the game with a tally of 1-4, with an early brace helping Clare to a 1-3 to 0-0 advantage after only four minutes.

David Reidy’s free would protect that margin into the second quarter despite the best efforts of TJ Reid.

While there were goal chances at either end, including a superb stop from Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy on the advancing Reidy in the 28th minute, a late brace of Reid points ensured that the arrears would be lowered to four by the break at 1-9 to 0-8.

Despite facing into the conditions for the second half, Kilkenny did reduce the margin to three in the third quarter.

However it was the Banner County, backed by the fresh legs of Cathal McInerney and Jason McCarthy, that closed out the game in decisive fashion.

Amidst a penalty save by home goalkeeper Donal Tuohy from a Reid penalty, Clare would outscore their flagging opponents by 1-8 to 0-1 in the last 18 minutes, including a 64th minute goal for Shanagher, to get their National League defence back on track.

Clare: Donal Tuohy; Seadna Morey, Cian Dillon, Oisin O’Brien; Brendan Bugler, Conor Cleary, David Fitzgerald (0-01); Jamie Shanahan, David Reidy (0-07, 0-06f, 0-01’65); John Conlon (0-01), Podge Collins (0-02), Cathal Malone; Shane O’Donnell, Aaron Cunningham (1-00), Aron Shanagher (1-04, 0-01f).

Subs: Cathal McInerney (0-02) for Cunningham (51), Jason McCarthy (0-01) for Reidy (57), Shane Golden for Shanahan (66), Peter Duggan (0-01, 0-01’65) for Malone (66), Patrick Donnellan for Bugler (71)

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy (0-01, 0-01f); Evan Cody, Padraig Walsh, Conor O’Shea; Joey Holden, Paul Murphy, Kieran Joyce; Conor Fogarty (0-02), Cillian Buckley (0-01); Liam Blanchfield, TJ Reid (0-07, 0-04f, 0-02’65), Richie Leahy (0-01); Richie Hogan, Walter Walsh, Kevin Kelly



Subs: Shane Prendergast for Cody (Half-Time), Jonjo Farrell for W. Walsh (Half-Time, inj), James Maher for Hogan (49), Ollie Walsh for Kelly (57), Sean Morrissey for Blanchfield (66, inj)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)